Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Sells 108,966 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gevo Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

