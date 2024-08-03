Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells $169,545.76 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Helga Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.