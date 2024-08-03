Insider Selling: Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CFO Sells 9,324 Shares of Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Benesch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Joseph Benesch sold 4,055 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $21,897.00.

Journey Medical Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DERM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.93. Journey Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Journey Medical Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DERM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

