Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $127,229.26 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,584.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90.
  • On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.
  • On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.