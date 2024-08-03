Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $127,229.26 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,584.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

