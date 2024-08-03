Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $92,276.80 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $7.63 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

