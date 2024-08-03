Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $159,021.50 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $575.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

