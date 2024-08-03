Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.900 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.