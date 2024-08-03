Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 16,882 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $78,711.98.

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 14.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

