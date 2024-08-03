Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

