Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$270.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$260.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$246.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$225.09. The stock has a market cap of C$44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.