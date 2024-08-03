Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$275.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$260.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

IFC opened at C$246.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$232.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$225.09. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.