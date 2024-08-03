Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$264.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$260.18.

IFC stock opened at C$246.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$232.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$225.09. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market cap of C$44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

