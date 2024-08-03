Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.45. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 96,992 shares.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,104,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $25,285,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.