Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 34056242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.