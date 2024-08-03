InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.00

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 64437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 50.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

