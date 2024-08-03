International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

IAG opened at GBX 167.45 ($2.15) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.38. The firm has a market cap of £8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 372.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.65 ($2.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 215 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

