International Game Technology PLC to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IGT opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,431,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 10.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.