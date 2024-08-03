Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $95.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

