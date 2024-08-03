Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.84. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 71,207 shares trading hands.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

