Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.84. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 71,207 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
