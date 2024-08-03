Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 57,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 59,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGJ. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1,068.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.