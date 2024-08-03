Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 57,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 59,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGJ. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1,068.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.