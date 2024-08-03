Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.53

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.53 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.02). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 457 ($5.88), with a volume of 138,814 shares.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.24. The stock has a market cap of £154.60 million, a PE ratio of -609.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
