Investors Buy High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 466,292 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 294,173 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

