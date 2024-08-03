Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITI)

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 14,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average volume of 2,677 call options.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITI opened at $7.94 on Friday. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,856,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 252,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

