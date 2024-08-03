Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 213,969 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 122,850 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

