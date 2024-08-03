Investors Buy Large Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 18,521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 9,707 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,448,000. Delta Global Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

