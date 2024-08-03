Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

IONS stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

