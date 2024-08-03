iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Report on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.