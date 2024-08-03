iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.22, but opened at $75.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $76.81, with a volume of 164,545 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 268,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

