iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 30,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 19,822 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.75.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.