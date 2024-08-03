iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 30,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 19,822 call options.
NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
