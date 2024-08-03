iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.86

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 2485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

