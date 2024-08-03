iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 199% compared to the typical volume of 5,425 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

IGV opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

