iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.55

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.55 and traded as high as $27.69. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 190,354 shares changing hands.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

