iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.04

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 55123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

