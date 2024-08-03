iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.