iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.76

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.76 and last traded at $120.82, with a volume of 13481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.59.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

