Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.2 %

ISDR opened at $9.53 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 607,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,269. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,273 shares of company stock worth $1,200,126. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.