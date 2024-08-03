Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.2 %
ISDR opened at $9.53 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
