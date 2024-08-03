Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Up 1.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 201,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 354,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

