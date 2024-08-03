Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $112.29 and last traded at $112.15, with a volume of 139195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $11,654,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

