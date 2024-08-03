Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

