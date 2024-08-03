Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $159,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Jack in the Box Profile



Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

