Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Star by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,256 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 132,611 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Star by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Star during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Price Performance

STHO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

About Star

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 117.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

