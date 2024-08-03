Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equitable by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

