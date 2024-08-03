Jane Street Group LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 3,803.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $319.84 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $73.86.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

