Jane Street Group LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 283.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.34% of ONE Gas worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4,411.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.