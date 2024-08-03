Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,519 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.62.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.