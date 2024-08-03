Jane Street Group LLC Sells 162,791 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $206.81 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

