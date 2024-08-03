Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

