Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after acquiring an additional 216,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.