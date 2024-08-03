Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

