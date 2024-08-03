Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 48,707 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,707 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 54,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $79.11 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

